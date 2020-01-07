Detectives use social media to connect with alleged drug dealer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man is under arrest, accused of selling meth in Sarasota County.
Detectives say they went on a social media site and created a profile. The site, which is sometimes used as a dating service, is also known to be a place to find drugs and the fake profile stated the user was looking for "party favors," a common slang for narcotics.
The sheriff’s office says in late September, 44-year-old James Anderson messaged the profile with an offer to sell meth to the user.
Undercover detectives say they met Anderson on two separate occasions in October and November to buy meth and arrested him at their third meetup this past Monday.
Anderson is charged with a single count of Trafficking in Methamphetamine, two counts of Sale of Methamphetamine, and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communications Device. He remains in custody today without bond.
