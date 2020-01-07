City Commission approves new restrooms in St. Armand’s Circle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City Commissioners first started to consider building public restrooms in St. Armand’s Circle back in 2018, now they finally have a decision.
Monday night, they approved a proposal to build three new, unisex public restrooms in the western median closest to Lido Beach.
The St. Armands Business Improvement District, also known as the B.I.D, was sent back to the drawing board during their last discussion with the City after Commissioners told them the previous design for the restrooms was too modern.
Now, they said this new drawing is a better fit for St. Armand’s existing architecture.
From here, the Business Improvement District will start the permitting process and hire a general contractor.
Though they are footing the estimated $380,000 bill to build these three, single stall restrooms, the City will be tasked with maintaining them.
This will cost an additional $66,000 each year from the City’s Parks and Recreation Department.
“A public restroom facility has been the top priority for the visitors of St. Armand’s Circle for many years now and we want to be able to provide a clean, safe and accessible space for the public to be able to use the facilities," said Brandy Wiesner, Operations Manager for the St. Armands Business Improvement District.
If everything else goes as planned, the B.I.D has scheduled construction to begin this summer and it will be complete this upcoming October.
