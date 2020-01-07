Bundle up weather in the morning on Tuesday with 40′s again

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Winter has finally arrived here in 2020 on the Suncoast with some patchy frost spotted on roof tops of cars and garages on Monday in Englewood and elsewhere.
Look for some more frosty patches again on Tuesday morning as lows drop into the low to mid 40′s inland and low 50′s at the beaches under clear skies.
Anything near I-75 and west will be in the mid 40′s away from the beaches.
It will be a cool start on Tuesday but with plenty of sunshine expected we will warm to 70 by early afternoon. It will stay dry as well with low humidity.
We will see partly cloudy skies late Tuesday as another cold front moves into the Suncoast. This one will not bring much rain as the atmosphere will be too dry to allow for any significant rainfall. Lows overnight into Wednesday morning will be in the upper 40′s inland to low 50′s near the coast.
Expect mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high right near the average of 71 degrees.
Lows on Thursday will be chilly again in the 40′s in most places except the immediate coast where it will be in the low 50′s.
Thursday we begin our warm up with a high near 75 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Friday it’s back to the 80′s ! That’s right we go high again for 4 days at least as a cold front tries to sneak in Saturday night but doesn’t stand a chance against the big high pressure building over the Bahamas.
Although this front will not bring cold air our way it will bring a few showers Saturday night as the rain chance pops to 40%. Look for partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies over the weekend with highs in the low 80′s each day.
