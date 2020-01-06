First Alert Weather: Cold start this morning but look for a warming trend this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expansive high pressure and the north wind has driven cool and dry air into the Suncoast atmosphere. Over the next 48 hours, the daytime skies stay sunny and nights clear. The temperatures will be a few degrees below the average today but the afternoon will be sunny and the winds lighter than yesterday. A very weak front will approach Tuesday and cause a few extra clouds in the sky on Wednesday but should pass by without rain. We will see a slight downward bump in temperatures on Wednesday but the front will mostly just keep the dry air in place without a big cool down.