First Alert Weather: Cold start this morning but look for a warming trend this week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expansive high pressure and the north wind has driven cool and dry air into the Suncoast atmosphere. Over the next 48 hours, the daytime skies stay sunny and nights clear. The temperatures will be a few degrees below the average today but the afternoon will be sunny and the winds lighter than yesterday. A very weak front will approach Tuesday and cause a few extra clouds in the sky on Wednesday but should pass by without rain. We will see a slight downward bump in temperatures on Wednesday but the front will mostly just keep the dry air in place without a big cool down.
There are minor differences in the way the models are handling the weekend. Some models favor small rain chances late Saturday or early Sunday while other models keep us dry. My confidence is highest in a dry forecast right now but we will be adjusting the forecast over the next few days, if necessary, to reflect model trends.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.