Fire destroys Chinese restaurant in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting a fire that broke out at a Chinese restaurant in downtown Tampa.
The fire destroyed the Szechuan restaurant on Sunday night. Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny says a man who was inside the building when the fire broke out also suffered minor injuries.
The fire caused the roof to collapse and left smoke billowing into the air as more than a dozen fire trucks responded.
There was no word on what caused the fire. The restaurant is typically closed on Sundays. An investigation continues.
Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.