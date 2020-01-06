Deputies searching for missing 29-year-old man last seen in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are searching for a missing 29-year-old man who was last seen in Bradenton.
According to reports, Autanguens Coupette left his home on New Year’s Day, where he lives with his sister at an apartment at the 4300th block 18th Street East.
Deputies say that he only took a black backpack that had a laptop inside of it. Law enforcement says that Coupette has mental issues and requires constant family assistance.
According to deputies, he was last seen walking in the area of Tropicana on 9th Street East in Bradenton and he only speaks Creole and does not understand English.
Coupette was last seen wearing black pants, a black sweater, and a dark grey t-shirt.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact MCSO at 941-747-3011.
