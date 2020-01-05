Cold, Possible Patchy Frost

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Certainly an overnight to be conscious of pets, sensitive plants that are normally outside. Clear skies over the viewing area lead to radiational cooling as retained surface heat evaporates swiftly. Under clear skies temps move rapidly in each direction. Average viewing area low of 40, however, for those in DeSoto, Hardee counties, eastern parts of Sarasota, Manatee counties we could see 38f, 39f. This will lead to the possible patchy frost that will result when temps meet dew point. North winds, light will only enhance.