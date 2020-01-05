Sarasota Municipal Auditorium hosts 63rd Annual Orchid Festival

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s that time of the year again as Saturday was the kick off of the 63rd Annual Orchid Festival at the Sarasota Municipal Auditorium.
Last year, 3,000 people attended and this year they expect even more.
The auditorium was full of orchids in five different displays to be judged in the orchid show.
There were also 22 different vendors selling the flowers for those who came to take one home.
Organizers say collecting orchids becomes an addiction you can’t cure.
“Once you get the bug that bites you with the disease, you just can’t help it and your collection continues to grow year after year,” Marta Hudson, Sarasota Orchid Society said.
There were also classes to teach attendees how to pick the best orchids, how to care for them and the best ways to re-pot them.
The show will run again from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday as well.
