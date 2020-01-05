Sarasota County firefighters anticipating for their permanent fire station to be completed this summer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been years of working in a temporary fire station, but Sarasota County firefighters are still waiting patiently for their permanent station to be built on Apex Road and Palmer Avenue.
A makeshift fire station is set up on Apex Road and Palmer Avenue. Despite the appearance , Fire Station 9 is fully operationally. “We’re responding to calls in this area as normal,” Chief Michael Regnier, Sarasota County Fire Department said.
Sarasota County fire fighters are working out of a temporary fire station while the new one is going up right behind it. Once the new station is up and running, Chief Regnier says it will house more firefighters and special equipment.
“Well, this fire station will be a little bit bigger,” Regnier said. “We’re having our special operations here, which is our hazardous materials teams and some other personal and equipment will be moving here.”
Along with the new station, the department is rebuilding two others: Station 8, off of Bee Ridge Road and Station 13, on Siesta Key.
Chief Regnier says these new facilities will be state of the art and most importantly hurricane ready. “These three we are talking about today, they’re gonna be storm ready,” Regnier said. “The two that we are rebuilding they’re at and at the end of life and were not storm ready.”
“Our firefighters can remain in quarters remain protected and after the storm goes by, they can respond immediately," Regnier said.
The Apex Road Fire Station is estimated to be finished in the summer of this year and the Siesta Key Station should be finished by the winter of 2021.
