Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored with 1:30 left in regulation, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 for their sixth straight win. Carter Verhaeghe, Kevin Shattenkirk, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay. Curtis McElhinney stopped 25 shots. Chris Tierney, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Mark Borowiecki had goals for the Senators, and Craig Anderson finished with 23 saves. Ottawa had a goal disallowed in the final minute, and Killorn sealed it with an empty-netter.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — M.J. Walker scored 23 points for Florida State as the 18th-ranked Seminoles beat No. 7 Louisville 78-65. The Seminoles were 6 1/2-point underdogs and endured a big game from Louisville's Jordan Nwora to pull the upset. The preseason All-American scored 32 points, matching a career high. But the Cardinals could not overcome a 55.2% shooting performance by the Seminoles. Florida State made a season-best 11 of 23 3-pointers. Walker finished one point short of his career high. Trent Forrest added 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and Devin Vassell scored 14. Louisville lost its second straight.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Vernon Carey Jr. scored 24 points in 25 minutes playing against his hometown team for the first time, and No. 2-ranked Duke shot a season-high 60% to beat the Miami Hurricanes 95-62. It was Miami's most lopsided home loss in Jim Larranaga's nine seasons as coach. Carey shot 11 for 14, and every basket drew cheers from a substantial portion of the less-than-capacity crowd. The Blue Devils freshman starred in high school in nearby Broward County, and his father played football for the Hurricanes. Duke improved to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Miami fell to 9-4.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida rallied from a 21-point deficit to beat Alabama 104-98 in double overtime. The Gators trailed big late in the first half and were down 80-75 with less than 2 minutes to play in regulation. Noah Locke had the play of the game for the home team. He stole John Petty Jr.'s inbound pass and hit a layup with 21 seconds remaining in regulation to tie it at 83. Kira Lewis Jr. missed a 3 on the other end, sending the game into overtime. Florida wore down the Tide in the extra periods. Petty led the Tide with 19 points.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points and Georges Niang added 15 off the bench to help the Utah Jazz beat the Orlando Magic 109-96. Bojan Bogdanovic had 14 points, Emmanuel Mudiay scored 12 and Joe Ingles finished with 11 for the Jazz, who won their fifth straight game. Terrence Ross led Orlando with 24 points and Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 11 rebounds, but the Magic couldn’t keep up with Utah’s 3-point shooting in the fourth quarter. Utah led 76-75 going into the final period and then hit eight of 13 shots from behind the arc, including its first five field goals of the quarter to break open a close game.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Florida Panthers 3-2. Conor Sheary and Henri Jokiharju also scored for the Sabres in their second straight win. Linus Ullmark made 32 saves. Florida lost for the second time in three games. Mike Matheson and Evgenii Dadonov scored for the Panthers, and Chris Driedger stopped all 11 shots he faced after replacing Sergei Bobrovsky in the second period.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Laquincy Rideau had 17 points and six assists, David Collins scored 15 points, and South Florida beat UConn 75-60 in an American Athletic Conference game. The Bulls also got 12 points and nine rebounds from Michael Durr. James Bouknight had 11 points for UConn, which was coming off a 67-51 loss at Cincinnati on Wednesday night in the conference opener. UConn got within 12 with eight minutes remaining but Rideau's layup completed a 7-0 run that made it 70-51. Rideau had 13 points as USF took a 39-32 halftime advantage.
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Sam Gagliardi scored 14 points as Florida Gulf Coast defeated Lipscomb 68-61. Caleb Catto had 13 points for Florida Gulf Coast. Zach Scott added 12 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Warren had six assists for the Eagles. Ahsan Asadullah scored a season-high 25 points with 10 rebounds and four assists for the Bisons. Andrew Fleming added 18 points and seven rebounds.