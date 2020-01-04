Sea turtle released back into ocean on Friday morning

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mote Marine Laboratory released a rehabilitated sea turtle back into the Gulf of Mexico on Friday morning.
Her name is Larissa and she is a full grown adult loggerhead sea turtle that was tagged off the eastern coast of Boca Grande Beach.
The turtle was taken to Mote’s Sea Turtle Rehabilitation Hospital in August.
Larissa suffered from a wounded fin, but her blood levels are now back up to standards.
“All species of sea turtles are threatened or endangered for generations to come,” Stephannie Kettle, Public Relations Manage, Mote Marine Laboratory said.
After care and treatment at Mote, Larissa is now swimming free back in the Gulf after its release at Lido Beach.
