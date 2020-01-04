Name of victim released in deadly stolen car crash in North Port

North Port, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash on Yorkshire Street near Cassava Road claiming the life of 17-year-old Waylon Bergman. North Port Police say the car plowed into a tree at a high rate of speed around 2:30 Thursday morning.
Three other teens between the ages of 13 and 17 suffered injuries. They remain in stable condition. Police say the car had been stolen from Port Charlotte.
“We’re still continuing to talk to numerous people to try to figure out how we got into this situation to begin with," said Josh Taylor, spokesperson for North Port Police. "We kind of know the results unfortunately, we have a young man who is dead”
Police are continuing with their investigation. If you have any more information that can be helpful, you’re being asked to contact them.
