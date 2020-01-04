Mold in classrooms extends holiday break at some preschools

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Officials say the holiday break will be extended for about 800 Florida preschool students after mold was discovered in some Head Start learning centers.
Lutheran Services Florida spokesman Josh Talkington says classes have been pushed back to at least Jan. 13 in the 11 centers in Pinellas County.
Mold was discovered during routine checks while the schools were closed for the holidays. Contractors were brought in and the families of the students were notified immediately.
Talkington says if the schools aren’t opened by Jan. 13, some home-based options are possible options for students until the schools reopen.
