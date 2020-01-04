Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 25 points, Nikola Vucevic added 20 points and 11 rebounds and the Orlando Magic shut down the Miami Heat in the fourth quarter in a 105-85 victory. Miami scored only six points in the fourth quarter, matching the lowest point total in a quarter by an NBA team since Oct. 30, 2017. The Heat went 3 for 19 from the field. Jimmy Butler had 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat. Aaron Gordon had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Magic, and Evan Fournier scored 15 points.
MIAMI (AP) — Don Shula has been about longevity for a long time. He entered the NFL as a player in 1951 and retired in 1995 after coaching the Miami Dolphins for 26 years. He won more games than any coach in league history. And now he’s turning 90. Shula's birthday is Saturday, and his wife says the celebration will be low-key. The family birthday party was last week. And in December, former Dolphins players threw a surprise party for Shula. The coach is mostly confined to a wheelchair, but his wife says he's doing well and has a "beautiful life."
HOUSTON (AP) — Nate Hinton scored 20 points and grabbed a career-high 16 rebounds as Houston topped Central Florida 78-63, winning a fifth-straight game. Houston led 37-33 at halftime and saw UCF cut its lead to two points twice in the early going of the second half. Frank Bertz cut the gap to 47-45 with a 3-pointer at 13:40 only to see Houston take off on a 12-1 run over the next four-plus minutes. Dejon Jarreau made 7 of 8 from the line in that stretch. Dazon Ingram had 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists for UCF.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Vernon Carey Jr. will face his hometown team Saturday night when he leads No. 2-ranked Duke against the Miami Hurricanes. Miami coach Jim Larranaga lost the recruiting battle for Carey, whose father played football with the Hurricanes and was a first-round draft choice by the Miami Dolphins in 2004. Larranaga says he started recruiting Carey in eighth grade and calls him “the full package.” The 6-foot-10 Carey leads Duke in scoring and rebounding, and wears Zion Williamson's uniform No. 1 well. Compounding the challenge is that the Hurricanes are thin up front and have been badly outrebounded this season.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kyle Busch won his second NASCAR championship less than six weeks ago and is already back in a car. He's making his debut in the prestigious Rolex 24 at Daytona later this month. He opened the new year in Daytona Beach practicing in his Lexus sports car. The Rolex typically draws the top names from around the racing world. Busch might be the biggest attraction. He spent Friday trying to forget his NASCAR techniques and pick up an entirely new style of driving to handle the sports car. His biggest issue so far is figuring out the anti-lock braking system.