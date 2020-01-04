A couple of cold fronts for Suncoast over next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first cold front of 2020 will move through the area on Saturday afternoon. This front will bring a line of showers and a possible thunderstorm or two during the afternoon on Saturday.
Before that expect to see some sea fog rolling in with some low clouds across the Suncoast throughout the morning. Temperatures will be warm to start the day with lows in the upper 60′s to low 70′s that is more in line with summer lows.
So Saturday we will see a good deal of cloudiness with a 70% chance for some much needed rainfall beginning around noon in Manatee and then this band of showers will slowly move through Sarasota around 1-2 p.m. and then 3-4 p.m through S. Sarasota and Charlotte Counties.
Saturday night the cool and drier air begins to move in on a NW wind at 10-20 mph. Boaters beware we will likely see small craft advisories from Sat. night through Sunday afternoon as those winds pick up behind the front.
Sunday we start off chilly, with temperatures in the upper 40′s to low 50′s across the region and with a wind out of the NNW at 10-20 mph it will feel much cooler. We will see plenty of sunshine on Sunday it will not warm up all that much as those cold north winds blow. The high on Sunday around 65 degrees.
Sunday night Monday morning will be the coldest with lows in the mid 40′s under clear skies. Look for sunny skies on Monday and a high of 68 degrees.
Late Tuesday and early Wednesday another cold front moves through keep things cool through Thursday morning then it warms up for Thursday and Friday.
Have a safe weekend for the 1st one of 2020.
