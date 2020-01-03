20-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash at Bradenton gas station

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed Thursday night in a crash with a vehicle at a Bradenton gas station.
Troopers say around 9:30pm, James Smith was turning his Yamaha into the 7-Eleven driveway on the 6800 block of Whitfield Avenue at 15th Street East. Smith was traveling west on Whitfield and turning right into the gas station.
At the same time, a 2019 Chevy Camaro driven by a 34-year-old Sarasota man was traveling east on Whitfield and turning left into the gas station’s driveway.
Troopers say Smith attempted to veer left to avoid a collision, but his motorcycle hit the right rear of the Camaro.
Smith was thrown from his motorcycle and later died of his injuries at Manatee Memorial Hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
