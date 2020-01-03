Sarasota man arrested on charges of possessing child porn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 29-year-old Sarasota man was arrested Thursday on child pornography charges.
Detectives say they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that in October 2019, nine images of child pornography had been uploaded and were linked to an email address of “boyoloveschurch1” and Sarasota phone number.
The sheriff's office investigated and connected those accounts to Andre Esparra of North Allendale Avenue.
Detectives spoke with Esparra on Thursday and say he admitted the email address and phone number were his. He reportedly told detectives that he had gone on the Omegle website to speak with women and later received nine images of child pornography through the site, saving them for "later use."
The site was recently identified by the sheriff’s office as one of the most frequently utilized webpages discovered during recent “Operation Intercepts,” in which men traveled to have sex with underage children in Sarasota County.
The sheriff's office says Esparra described himself as someone who collects pornography and says he admitted he was aware his actions were wrong.
Esparra was arrested and charged with nine counts of possession of child pornography. He remains in custody without bond while the investigation continues.
