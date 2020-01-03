Report: Allegiant flight in emergency landing, no injuries

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP - An Allegiant Air spokeswoman says one of its flights bound from Ohio to Florida with 151 passengers and six crew made an emergency landing in North Carolina as a precaution after an indicator light went on in the cockpit.
There were no injuries.
An Allegiant Air spokeswoman, Sonya Padgett, told media outlet WLOS in an email that the flight from Columbus, Ohio, to Sarasota, Florida, landed at the Asheville Regional Airport on Thursday around 5pm and taxied to the gate under its own power.
"The captain came on and told us that we were losing oil pressure in one of the engines, so we were going to make a quick landing. We did come down really fast, but it was a good landing,” passenger Michelle Hamlin said in an interview with WLOS.
WLOS also spoke with Wilma Mathews, who said, “I did say a little prayer that we would land safely. It was a little scary, but nobody panicked.”
The report didn’t elaborate on what caused the light.
Padgett said passengers got off the plane normally and awaited a replacement aircraft to continue on to Sarasota. Passengers were issued meal vouchers and vouchers for $50 off of future travel.
