Police searching for suspect who allegedly broke into a man’s home to suck his toes

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a man’s home to suck his toes.
The incident took place at a home in the 800th block of 60th Avenue West in Bradenton. Police say that while a 20-year-old man was sleeping in his bedroom he was awaken by the suspect sucking his toes.
According to police, the victim asked the suspect what he was doing and that he did not have any money, but the suspect replied by saying he was there to suck toes.
Police say that the victim then proceeded to punch the suspect in the mouth and forced him out of his home and outside into the yard.
While being forced out, police say that victim told them that suspect said that he had a gun and then attempted to fondle him.
Police say that once forced outside, the victim continued to strike the suspect across the face for approximately 30 seconds.
According to police, the victim ran inside his home and called the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, but while doing so the suspect came back up to the house and punched out the glass on the front window.
Police say that the suspect proceeded to get on top of the victim’s vehicle and stomped on the windshield until it broke and then ran away from the scene on foot.
Police say that a K-9 track ensued, but the suspect was unable to be located and the search continues.
According to reports, photos of the scene and the victim were taken as well as DNA swabs and placed into P&E and uploaded in accordance with agency policy.
Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.