Police: Ex-school president in Florida went on $82,000 shopping spree

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say the former president of a private medical career college in Florida used the school’s debit card to make purchases totaling more than $82,000. She was arrested New Year’s Eve on charges including grand theft, money laundering and fraud.
Investigators say Brenda Lee Green used the card to fly to California and New York, bought an Apple watch, laptops and multiple gift cards.
A bookkeeper at Health Care Institute in West Palm Beach raised a red flag after noticing that receipts weren’t attached to the card statements.
Green was released on bond.
A lawyer wasn’t listed on jail records.
