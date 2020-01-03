Owner of GoPro that was found by divers off the coast of Manasota Beach identified

MANASOTA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of a GoPro found by divers off the coast of Manasota Beach has been identified!
Divers from iHUNTdeadThings say they are now working to return the GoPro to Doug, who is from Clearwater.
They found the GoPro, which was filled with video, around two weeks ago while searching for shark’s teeth. It was found 30 feet down below in the Gulf, about a half mile off the coast of Manasota Beach.
“It’s fun to find anything and it’s pretty unusual to find a GoPro that far out but I was looking for teeth. I love finding teeth,” said Michael Staab, a diver with iHUNTdeadThings. “So it wasn’t quite as exciting as a tooth but it had me curious to see whose it was and to try to get it back to them.”
Michael Nastasio and other divers love to dive for shark’s teeth, especially huge teeth from the Megalodon shark, which is now extinct. They’ve found all sorts of fascinating things deep in the water, but never a video device.
“GoPro is totally different than what we’re used to looking for because we’re mainly looking for shark teeth and other different types of fossils,” said Nastasio.
