Florida mother charged in baby son’s bathtub death

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say a Florida woman who left her 9-month-old son unattended in a bathtub has been arrested and charged in his death.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Heather Clifford was charged Thursday with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Cameron Davis. The child was found floating in the family bathtub Dec. 20.
Clifford told investigators that the boy’s father had been asleep, but she thought she told him the baby was in the tub. She also thought she might have fallen asleep.
She estimated the baby had been in the tub for 20 minutes before he was found face down in the water.
