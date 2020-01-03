Florida man gets prison for stealing deed to home, filing it without signing loan

Florida man gets prison for stealing deed to home, filing it without signing loan
Stanley Livingston was given a three-and-a-half-year sentence for grand theft and filing a false instrument. (Source: Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press | January 3, 2020 at 8:46 AM EST - Updated January 3 at 8:46 AM

HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to prison for trying to steal a new home by snatching and filing a signed deed without signing loan documents.

The Ledger reports that 45-year-old Stanley Livingston was given a three-and-a-half-year sentence last month in Polk County court. Witnesses testified that Livingston had contracted to buy a new house in a Haines City subdivision.

During a May 2018 meeting, he had asked to delay signing the mortgage documents. Livingston grabbed the signed deed and fled. The deed was filed and recorded two days later.

A jury convicted him in September of grand theft and filing a false document against real property.

Copyright Associated Press 2020. All rights reserved.