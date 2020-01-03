Florida man gets prison for stealing deed to home, filing it without signing loan

HAINES CITY, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man has been sentenced to prison for trying to steal a new home by snatching and filing a signed deed without signing loan documents.
The Ledger reports that 45-year-old Stanley Livingston was given a three-and-a-half-year sentence last month in Polk County court. Witnesses testified that Livingston had contracted to buy a new house in a Haines City subdivision.
During a May 2018 meeting, he had asked to delay signing the mortgage documents. Livingston grabbed the signed deed and fled. The deed was filed and recorded two days later.
A jury convicted him in September of grand theft and filing a false document against real property.
