Big weather changes ahead with cold front bringing showers, thunderstorms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An early morning fog will burn off Friday morning before it becomes partly sunny with warmer than normal temperatures and a high of 82 degrees. Winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph with higher gusts.
Friday night, it will be mostly cloudy, with just a chance of showers and thunderstorm, but a cold front advances Saturday bringing showers and thunderstorms through the noon hour.
There will still be morning fog on Saturday due to sustained southerly winds. It will be breezy with a high around 78 degrees.
Sunday will be much cooler, with overnight lows reaching the 50s. It’ll be mostly sunny skies, but the highs will drop below average and only reach the mid-60s, lower than the average high of 71 for this time of year.
Monday stays a little cooler with a high of 68 degrees but we return to more normal weather by midweek.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.