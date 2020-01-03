Cold front to bring some rain and cooler weather for weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first 2 days of 2020 have been warm to say the least with highs above average. We will see another warm day on Friday with a high around 80 degrees.
We will also see some patchy fog developing in the morning along the Suncoast which will bring limited visibility down to less than a 1/4 of a miles along the coast during the early morning hours on Friday.
Once the fog burns off around expect partly cloudy skies through the day with a high near 80 which is some 10 degrees above average.
Some more fog possible late Friday night and Saturday morning as the cold front approaches. This is typically the case during this time of year when winds switch around to the SW in advance of the front. This is known as sea fog and can stick around for a longer duration than our normal winter fog.
Saturday things start to take a turn toward winter but not until the late afternoon. The cold front will move in during the early afternoon bringing a good chance for rain during the afternoon hours.
Now it looks like we will see mainly showers but there is a small chance one or two of the cells could produce some lightning as the line or cold front moves through the Suncoast.
So look for mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a high around 78 degrees and it will be breezy with the possibility of some coastal advisories.
Saturday night we will see winds switch around to the NNW and usher in some much cooler weather for Sunday. Lows to start the day on Sunday will be in the low 50′s. We will see skies clear on Sunday with mostly sunny skies but highs will drop below average into the mid 60′s. The average high is 71 for this time of year.
It stays cool on Monday with sunny skies and a high of 68 degrees.
