Bradenton woman tased by deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office taking legal action

Bradenton, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Thursday video capturing 70-year-old Barbara Pinkney being tased multiple times in her home by deputies with the sheriff’s office and then arrested. National civil rights attorney Ben Crump saying deputies did not have the right to enter her home after she said no to their request and without a search warrant. Crump and his co-counsel announcing Thursday night they are filing a notice of intent to sue the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
“This is a 70-year-old grandmother who was manhandled by these by these policemen because she said she knew her constitutional rights,” said Crump.
Deputies were searching for Tevin Turner who they say had violated his parole. He was suspected to be inside her home. An emotional Pinkney saying what she experienced last Thursday on her birthday when she was tased was wrong.
“Then he shot me again and again and again, I just hollered and I’m just crying,” said Pinkney.
Here’s what the Manatee County Sheriff’s Offfice told us earlier this week.
“She decided to not allow the deputies access, that would’ve been a quick five-minute search if he wasn’t there, we believe he was and they would’ve been out of her house,” said Sheriff Rick Wells with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with their investigation. Pinkney and her attorneys say they will continue to fight for justice. They say if this situation isn’t resolved soon, they will be taking the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to court.
