Bradenton woman tased by deputies from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office taking legal action

Bradenton, Fla. (WWSB) - Last Thursday video capturing 70-year-old Barbara Pinkney being tased multiple times in her home by deputies with the sheriff’s office and then arrested. National civil rights attorney Ben Crump saying deputies did not have the right to enter her home after she said no to their request and without a search warrant. Crump and his co-counsel announcing Thursday night they are filing a notice of intent to sue the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.