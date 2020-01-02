80-year-old pedestrian crossing street critically injured after being hit by vehicle backing up

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An 80-year-old woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Thursday morning in Sarasota.
Troopers say around 10:30am, 50-year-old Mark Gorman of Tennessee stopped his vehicle in the right turn lane of northbound U.S. 41 at Cass Street.
After coming to a complete stop, he backed up, hitting Mary Anne Zedolik who troopers say he did not see crossing the street behind his vehicle.
Zedolik suffered critical injuries and was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Troopers did not say why Gorman was backing up, but he was cited for improper backing.
