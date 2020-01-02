17-year-old killed in North Port crash involving stolen vehicle

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old boy is dead after a car accident in North Port involving a stolen vehicle.
Police were called to Yorkshire Street and Cassava Road around 2:30am Thursday for a car accident involving a white Honda that had crashed into a tree. Officers say four juveniles were in the car at the time of the crash, ranging in age from 13 to 17.
The 17-year-old died as a result of the injuries he suffered. Two of the juveniles were taken to area hospitals by helicopter and one was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Police say they discovered the vehicle had recently been stolen from Port Charlotte.
The crash remains under investigation. Police have not released the names of those involved, as they are minors, and it remains unclear who is responsible for stealing the vehicle that was crashed.
