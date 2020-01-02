U.S. 41 North in Sarasota re-opened after gas leak that forced evacuations

Portion of U.S. 41 North in Sarasota closed, buildings evacuated due to gas leak
By ABC7 Staff | January 2, 2020 at 12:15 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 2:28 PM

The leak was reported around 11:30am Thursday in the 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail. Northbound lanes w closed at Worrington Street.sses to evacuate.

The leak was reported around 11:30am Thursday in the 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail. Northbound lanes were closed at Worrington Street for around three hours before being re-opened.

A gas leak along U.S. 41 in Sarasota
A gas leak along U.S. 41 in Sarasota (Source: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

Nearby businesses, including Trader Joe’s and Chili’s, had to be evacuated as a precaution but no injuries were reported at this time.

There is no word on what caused the leak.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.