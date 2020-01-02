U.S. 41 North in Sarasota re-opened after gas leak that forced evacuations

The leak was reported around 11:30am Thursday in the 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail. Northbound lanes w closed at Worrington Street.sses to evacuate.
The leak was reported around 11:30am Thursday in the 4100 block of South Tamiami Trail. Northbound lanes were closed at Worrington Street for around three hours before being re-opened.
Nearby businesses, including Trader Joe’s and Chili’s, had to be evacuated as a precaution but no injuries were reported at this time.
There is no word on what caused the leak.
