Local entrepreneur, founder of Robinson Preserve passes away

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bill Robinson, a local entrepreneur who worked with Manatee County to establish Robinson Preserve, has died.
His son, State Representative Will Robinson of the 71st House district, said his father passed away Thursday morning at the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas after battling acute myeloid leukemia for the past year and a half.
He wrote, "We are very sad with his passing but thankful for his life and all the joy he brought to us and to all of his friends and family. We were so fortunate to spend quality time with dad here in Houston over the past week and are thankful for the amazing care he received at MD Anderson."
"Dad gave me one final fatherly lesson with his battle: treat every day as a gift and live that day the very best you can."
According to Business Observer, Bill Robinson’s father, H.L. Robinson, founded Robby’s Sports in Bradenton in the 1960s, which grew to 49 stores before the family sold the business to Woolworth Co. in 1988.
Bill ran the business for three years under the Champs Sports name before leaving to start a successful tree farm and work in commercial real estate.
He sold the tree farm around the same time his son, Parks Robinson, approached him with an idea. That idea became Fit2Run, which Bill and Parks launched in 2006. The company now has more than a dozen locations.
In 2008, The Islander reported Bill Robinson partnered with Manatee County to established Robinson Preserve from 487 acres of rehabilitated farmland. The county purchased the land from the family for a discounted $10 million, with $6.4 million paid with Florida Communities Trust money and the rest covered by taxpayers.
The preserve helps protect the living space of 75 species of fish and marine invertebrates and more than 100 species of birds.
Bill Robinson also served on the board of SANCA, otherwise known as the Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, which manages Nathan Benderson Park.
Jerry Marlar, a member of the SANCA board who was a longtime friend of Bill’s, said in a statement, “SANCA and our business communities have lost a great leader and friend today. It has been a privilege to work with Bill and watch his contributions to our organization, his business leadership and the love he had for his family. I will miss him greatly, and like others who knew him well, have not been surprised by his strong faith in God and courage over the last two years. We send our sincere condolences to Peggy and his whole family.”
Funeral arrangements are still being made.
