Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 p.m. EST

NICK GORDON DEATH
Nick Gordon died after being found unresponsive in hotel
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say the ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston's late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died. The Maitland Police Department says paramedics were called to Nick Gordon's hotel room in a suburb of Orlando on Wednesday to check on an unresponsive man. Gordon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Authorities have not released details about his cause of death. Gordon's ex-partner, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma.
MAYOR CHARGED
Ex-mayor in Florida town guilty in scheme with predecessor
PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — The former acting mayor of a Florida city was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a scheme with his jailed predecessor. The Tampa Bay Times reports that 65-year-old Terrence Rowe was sentenced to two years' probation and 50 hours of community service. Rowe is the former acting mayor of Port Richey. He pleaded guilty in December two charges involving a scheme with another former Port Richey mayor to intimidate a police officer investigating that case. Former mayor Dale Massad is charged with attempted murder after shooting at a police SWAT team serving a warrant at his home.
SHOT CARS-HIGHWAYS
Sheriff: 15 cars shot at along Florida highways; no injuries
DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in central Florida say 15 cars were shot at while driving along Interstate 4 and Interstate 95. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Thursday that damage appears to been caused by a BB or pellet gun. No injuries were reported. The sheriff's office says the vehicles hit in the Wednesday shootings were near Deltona, DeLand and Daytona Beach. It says witness accounts of the suspect vehicle vary. An investigation is ongoing.
HAZING-FLORIDA STATE
Appeals court restores felony charges in FSU hazing death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors can proceed with felony hazing charges against three former Florida State University students in the case of a pledge who died after drinking an entire bottle of bourbon. Thursday's ruling by the First District Court of Appeal comes more than a year after a lower court dropped the felony charges and said prosecutors could instead go forward with misdemeanor charges. The three men are charged in connection with the November 2017 death of Andrew Coffey, a pledge at the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity. Coffey was found unresponsive an autopsy showed he had a blood alcohol level of .447,
FOUR OVERDOSES
Florida woman denied bail after 4 fatal overdoses at home
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman facing drug charges has been denied release on bail because four people have died of overdoses at her apartment in recent years. Court records show a federal magistrate this week ordered 35-year-old Marie Panebianco of Coral Springs jailed until trial. She's facing drug distribution charges after allegedly selling heroin, crack cocaine and fentanyl to an undercover informant. The four overdose deaths at Panebianco's apartment happened over the past three years. The undercover drug sting was set up after the last death in July. Panebianco's attorney did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment.
ROGUE ROAD SIGN
Happy New Year! Your Corvette has been speared by a signpost
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A flying highway sign gave a driver an unwelcome New Year's Eve gift when it impaled the rear window of his Corvette during a highway mishap that left multiple vehicles damaged in south Florida. WSVN-TV reported the large highway merge sign speared the rear window of his car Tuesday afternoon on the northbound lanes of I-95, about 20 miles from Miami. Investigators think the sign flew into the air when it was struck by another vehicle. Up to five vehicles were involved in crashes while apparently trying to avoid the sign before it struck the Corvette, but no serious injuries were reported.
BIG BUOY
Bye-bye buoy: Large beacon removed from Florida beach
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A large red navigation buoy that bobbed around the Atlantic Ocean for two years has been removed from a Florida beach. News outlets report that crews with a flatbed truck removed the massive buoy from New Smyrna Beach on Thursday. It had become something of a tourist attraction after arriving at the beach last week. Coast Guard officials say the buoy came loose from its anchor spot off South Carolina in 2017. It's unclear how it was displaced from its large concrete anchor. Authorities will evaluate its condition to determine if the buoy can be used again.
WHITE NATIONALIST ARRESTED
White nationalist who ran for Senate arrested in Florida
MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say they have arrested a white nationalist who ran for the U.S. Senate in Florida and was a featured speaker during the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Miami Herald reports that 36-year-old Augustus Sol Invictus was arrested Monday at a mall by Brevard County Sheriff's deputies. He was arrested on a warrant issued out of South Carolina charging him with kidnapping, domestic violence and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Jail records show that Invictus is being held without bond and is to appear before a judge on Jan. 15.
AP-NEW YEAR'S SHOOTING-FLORIDA
2 killed in Florida during New Year's party shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two men are dead after being shot at a party in the early hours of the new year. Orange County Sheriff's officials say they are looking for a suspect. The shooting happened at a New Year's celebration attended by about 250 people at a club in a shopping plaza. Revelers scrambled for safety after shots were fired. Authorities say security personnel were at the event but appeared to be outside when the violence broke out.
SOUTH FLORIDA-SMELLY NEIGHBORHOOD
6th sewer line breaks in December in South Florida city
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Yet another sewer line has burst in a major South Florida city. Two more pipes ruptured in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, bringing the number of sewer line breaks to six in December in the city of canals. Officials said the two pipes weren't major lines. Commissioner Heather Moraitis said the city is going to be forced to move quicker in repairing breaks given the recent history. Fort Lauderdale has known for years its sewage system was getting old and in need of significant repairs. The city needed $1.4 billion in improvements over the next 20 years, according to a 2017 study.