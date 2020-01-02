First Alert Weather - Warm, Fog and Showers

Warmer than normal as we head into the first weekend of 2020. Breezy southerly winds at 10-50 miles per hour will push temperatures up today to near 80 degrees. Overnight, patchy sea-fog will develop that could push inland. Friday will start off warm coming in at 69. Winds remaining southerly. Friday will be partly sunny with a high near 82. Cold front moves through early Saturday morning, this will bring showers and possible thunderstorms. Late day clearing. High 76. Sunday and Monday will be sunny and cool. Highs in the low to upper 60s. Returning to more seasonal weather by midweek.