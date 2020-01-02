Divers searching for owner of GoPro that was found off the coast of Manasota Beach

MANASOTA BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Divers from iHUNTdeadThings got an interesting surprise about two weeks ago while searching for shark’s teeth. A GoPro filled with video was found 30 feet down below in the Gulf, about a half mile off the coast of Manasota Beach.
“It’s fun to find anything and it’s pretty unusual to find a GoPro that far out but I was looking for teeth. I love finding teeth,” said Michael Staab, a diver with iHUNTdeadThings. "So it wasn’t quite as exciting as a tooth but it had me curious to see whose it was and to try to get it back to them.
The divers are hoping someone recognizes the footage so they can have it returned to it’s owner who they believe is an adult man who is seen in the video. They haven’t had any luck yet.
Michael Nastasio and other divers love to dive for shark’s teeth, especially huge teeth from the Megalodon shark, which is now extinct. They’ve found all sorts of fascinating things deep in the water, but never a video device.
“GoPro is totally different than what we’re used to looking for because we’re mainly looking for shark teeth and other different types of fossils,” said Nastasio.
If you do recognize any of the images you’re being asked to contact the divers through their iHUNTdeadThings Facebook page.
