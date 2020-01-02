Deputies say teen stabbed victim over sneakers on Siesta Key

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 16-year-old boy is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after deputies say he stabbed a teen victim during an argument over a pair of sneakers.
On New Year's Day, the sheriff's office says the suspect got into an argument with the 17-year-old victim over a pair of expensive sneakers that were stolen from the victim earlier in the day. The victim confronted the suspect and deputies say though the suspect denied stealing the sneakers, he agreed to return them.
The two teens met in the parking lot of a business along Ocean Boulevard on Siesta Key around 6pm and the suspect returned the sneakers. Deputies say afterward, the suspect and victim got into a verbal argument that got physical and the suspect stabbed the victim in the abdomen, causing a four-inch deep, two-inch wide wound.
The 17-year-old victim was rushed as a trauma alert to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive the injury.
Deputies interviewed witnesses, who said they saw the altercation that ended with the suspect stabbing the victim. Deputies also secured the knife as evidence.
The suspect was detained, but refused to provide a statement on the advice of his counsel.
He’s facing a third degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
