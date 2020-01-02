Deputies look for owner of goat caught running in traffic

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Whose goat is this?
The sheriff’s office was called to the 5800 block of 14th Street West in Bradenton on New Year’s Day after citizens reported a goat on the loose, running through traffic.
After what the sheriff's office called "an extended foot pursuit," deputies caught the goat and got him into a patrol car.
The goat's currently roaming around the farm at the Manatee County Jail until his owners are located.
If this is your goat or you know whose goat it is, call 941-747-3011.
