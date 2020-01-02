Conference play starts for FAMU, NC Central

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Jibri Blount, Ty Graves and Evan Clayborne have combined to score 47 percent of NC Central's points this season and 51 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Florida A&M, MJ Randolph, Rod Melton Jr., Evins Desir and DJ Jones have combined to account for 63 percent of all Florida A&M scoring, including 77 percent of the team's points over its last five games.JUMPING FOR JIBRI: Blount has connected on 36.4 percent of the 33 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He's also made 74 percent of his foul shots this season.