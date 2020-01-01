Above Normal Highs Return...Humidity As Well

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Navy calls it “CAVU," Ceiling, and Visibility Unlimited. That is what we have experienced for the last few days, and it will return, as will our normal highs and lows. Firstly, thanks to a wind shift going into Thursday, we are looking at above norm highs challenging 80 for Thursday, and Friday. Lows a bit higher as well.
Our Suncoast rain event starts in the wee, small hours of Saturday morning. That front will pass through with showers moving out before Saturday noon. What will lay in its wake is a great stability of high pressure, sunshine, clarity, and less humidity.
Very windy, breezy at times over the weekend. Watch for advisories.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.