Above Normal Highs Return...Humidity As Well

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The Navy calls it “CAVU," Ceiling, and Visibility Unlimited. That is what we have experienced for the last few days, and it will return, as will our normal highs and lows. Firstly, thanks to a wind shift going into Thursday, we are looking at above norm highs challenging 80 for Thursday, and Friday. Lows a bit higher as well.