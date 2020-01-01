Woman killed in car accident in Sarasota shortly after start of the new year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Shortly after the start of the new year, Florida Highway Patrol was called to a Sarasota intersection to investigate a fatal accident.
Just before 1am, troopers responded to South Shade Avenue and Grove Street where a Honda Civic and Ford Explorer had collided.
Troopers say 71-year-old Brian Kelly was driving his Civic north on South Shade, approaching Grove Street, when he turned left in front of the Explorer traveling south. The vehicles collided.
Kelly and the 22-year-old Sarasota man driving the Explorer suffered minor injuries, but Kelly's 60-year-old female passenger was killed.
Florida Highway Patrol continue to investigate the crash and say charges are pending.
