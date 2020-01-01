Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota ringing in 2020

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The excitement is building for the big pineapple to drop in downtown Sarasota ringing in 2020.
“It’s awesome, it’s a lot of fun, a lot of fun for the kids, a lot of fun for the people who come visit from out of town, so it’s great,” said the Lieberman family from Sarasota.
The pineapple drop isn’t the only thing highlighting this New Year’s Eve celebration. This annual event features lots of rides, games, food and entertainment.
“It is extremely exciting, I can’t wail til next year, actually I’ll be the happiest person tomorrow because it’s a lot of details that go into this,” said Ron Soto, the organizer of the event.
Sarasota police out in full force tonight, keeping things in order and the 35,000 revelers safe.
“We’re definitely stacked up, we have over 70 officers that will be out just for that specific event not including all the officers on the street at night dealing with all the calls for service,” said Captain Demetri Konstantopoulos with the Sarasota Police Department.
And now there’s just one thing left to say.
“Happy New Year Sarasota,” said the Lieberman family.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.