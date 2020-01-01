Passenger in Uber vehicle killed in New Year’s Eve crash in North Port

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A passenger in an Uber vehicle was killed New Year’s Even in a crash in North Port and police say they believe the driver of the truck that hit the Uber vehicle was under the influence.
Shortly after 6pm, police were called to Toledo Blade Boulevard and Woodhaven Drive for a crash between a 2008 Ford F-250 and a 2018 Toyota Camry.
Police say the Camry was an Uber vehicle. One of the passengers in the backseat of the Camry was killed.
The Uber driver and second backseat passenger were taken under a trauma alert to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Police say both are expected to recover.
Police say the driver of the F-250, 41-year-old Mark Barcia of North Port, was suspected of driving under the influence. He was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, DUI with personal injury and DUI with property damage.
The crash remains under investigation and witnesses are asked to contact police here.
