Owner sought after scuba divers find GoPro in the water near Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In addition to the shark teeth they were looking for off Manasota Key, a group of scuba divers also found a GoPro beneath the water.
The GoPro, a Hero4, was found by iHUNTdeadThings around a half mile off the coast of Venice.
There was footage on the GoPro, including of a boat that had a sticker on the windscreen that said, "Snake Island Republic," as well as footage from an underwater dive.
Here is a screengrab from one of the videos found on the GoPro that shows the man who was holding it at the time:
If you recognize the diver, reach out to Mike on the iHUNTdeadThings Facebook page.
