Owner sought after scuba divers find GoPro in the water near Venice

Owner sought after scuba divers find GoPro in the water near Venice
By ABC7 Staff | January 1, 2020 at 3:07 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 3:07 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In addition to the shark teeth they were looking for off Manasota Key, a group of scuba divers also found a GoPro beneath the water.

The GoPro, a Hero4, was found by iHUNTdeadThings around a half mile off the coast of Venice.

There was footage on the GoPro, including of a boat that had a sticker on the windscreen that said, "Snake Island Republic," as well as footage from an underwater dive.

Here is a screengrab from one of the videos found on the GoPro that shows the man who was holding it at the time:

The man believed to own a GoPro found in the water around a half mile off of Venice, Fla. by iHUNTdeadThings.
The man believed to own a GoPro found in the water around a half mile off of Venice, Fla. by iHUNTdeadThings. (Source: Courtesy: iHUNTdeadThings)

If you recognize the diver, reach out to Mike on the iHUNTdeadThings Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.