A New Decade Dawns Sunny And Cool

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - What a way to start the Roaring ’20′s. After a clear, and 52f overnight low, dawn breaks on the New Year in bright fashion. North winds keep us cool, but we will struggle to a daytime high of 71f. Drier air keeps it fresh with a lower humidity than we have had of late.
Winds will gradually shift on Thursday, and the high of 79f will reflect that. As far as any precipitation that will come, as of now, on late Friday evening into Saturday AM.
Look for breezier conditions as we leave Wednesday, but the direct sun will mitigate that...even on our coastal locales. Get outside, and kick off the New Year in clear fashion.
