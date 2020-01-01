First baby delivered in Sarasota in 2020 was born one second past midnight

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Just one second into the new year, right after the pineapple touched down in downtown Sarasota, the Rock family welcomed a new baby girl to their family.
Geurtsie Rock was in labor for eight hours at Sarasota Memorial Hospital on New Year's Eve.
"We really weren't expecting a New Year's baby, but just as the ball dropped, she was coming out," said Geurtsie.
This is Geurtsie's eighth child with her husband, D'Marus Rock.
"Everyone was really excited," D'Marus said. "We usually spend time as a family on New Year's Eve. This year, we were at the hospital, but are celebrating a new addition to our family."
A'Lani Rock was born at 12:00:01am on January 1. She was about two weeks shy of her due date, but is a happy, healthy 18-inch newborn weighing 4 pounds, 9 ounces.
The delivery team included nurse midwife Tonya Fenzl, with coverage from obstetrician Dr. Michelle Stoltzman, and labor and delivery nurses Courtney Wilson and Renee Dettling.
Her parents celebrated with the delivery team and shared the news of A'Lani's arrival with her seven siblings, who range in age from 5-20 and were staying with their grandparents.
The Rocks were among 10 families in delivery on New Year's Eve at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, whose obstetric team delivered 11 babies on December 31, including a set of twins, bringing the total of babies born in 2019 to more than 4,100.
The last 2019 baby was born at 8:03pm on New Year’s Eve.
