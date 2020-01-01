First Alert Weather: Large swings in temperatures over the next few days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first day of the new year will start cool with morning temperatures in the mid to low 50′s under mostly clear skies. Temperatures rise quickly to near 70 today under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will move in for a time in the second half of the day from a storm system developing in the western Gulf waters. This system will advance and shift our winds to the south tomorrow bring a warm-up that will takes us back to near 80 for a day time high temperatures. Clouds will also thicken tomorrow night as the front inches closer.