Driver killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash on U.S. 41 identified
Photos from a fatal accident at U.S. 41 and West Bay Street in Osprey, Fla. in the early morning hours of New Year's Day. (Source: Florida Highway Patrol)
By ABC7 Staff | January 1, 2020 at 8:49 AM EST - Updated January 1 at 12:46 PM

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man died Wednesday in an early morning crash on U.S. 41 in Osprey.

Troopers say 48-year-old Michael Allen Sanders of Osprey was traveling north on U.S. 41, south of West Bay Street, around 4am in a white 2004 Chevy Impala.

Sanders lost control, traveled across the curbed median and the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, ultimately colliding with a traffic control signal at the intersection.

Sanders was killed. The accident remains under investigation.

