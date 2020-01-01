Driver killed in early morning New Year’s Day crash on U.S. 41 identified

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man died Wednesday in an early morning crash on U.S. 41 in Osprey.
Troopers say 48-year-old Michael Allen Sanders of Osprey was traveling north on U.S. 41, south of West Bay Street, around 4am in a white 2004 Chevy Impala.
Sanders lost control, traveled across the curbed median and the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, ultimately colliding with a traffic control signal at the intersection.
Sanders was killed. The accident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.