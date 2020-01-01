Deputies: Jail employee caught on camera stealing commissary funds

ARCADIA, Fla. (WWSB) - A longtime employee of the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office is behind bars after she allegedly stole from the jail's commissary fund.
Patricia Torres, 61, of Arcadia was working as a jail visitation clerk and had been with the sheriff's office for more than 17 years when deputies say she was caught on surveillance video stealing money from the jail's commissary funds.
Deputies say the video shows Torres removing bank bags and putting them in her purse. The money was never deposited in the appropriate bank account and the sheriff's office says all evidence indicates Torres acted alone.
"All of our deputies and support personnel are placed in positions of authority and great trust," said Sheriff James Potter in a statement. "As a result we hold them to the highest standard and fully expect them to follow the law as well as enforce it. Our deputies and support personnel are not and never will be above the law."
Torres was fired, arrested, and booked in the same jail where she formerly worked on $3,000 bond.
