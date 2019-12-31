Video of 70-year-old Bradenton grandmother’s arrest sparks outrage

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A video on Facebook is getting a lot of attention.
We want to warn you some viewers may find the video with this story upsetting.
It shows the arrest of 70-year-old Barbara Pinkney by deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Community activists say the video depicts "brutal" behavior by deputies and suggest it was racially motivated, while the sheriff's office says Pinkney was obstructing their ability to serve an arrest warrant.
Deputies say they were at Pinkney’s house last Thursday to arrest Tevin Turner for violating his parole for allegedly having a concealed firearm. When they tried to enter the home, deputies say Pinkney refused to allow them inside and then resisted arrest.
Pinkney tells ABC7 that she woke up that day, which happened to be her birthday, to the police at her door. “It wasn’t really a knock. It sounded like a kick, really.”
She says after she answered the door, she told deputies that Turner, who listed Pinkney’s home as his residence, was not there. When deputies said they needed to come inside the home to search it, Pinkney refused.
“When I got tased, I hollered. I guess I fell to the floor. I got scratched and bruised right here,” she explained.
Pinkney was charged with obstruction, but community activists say deputies actions were “excessive” because Pinkney was thrown to the ground and tased more than once.
Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells says there wouldn’t have been an arrest had Pinkney complied with deputies.
“She decided not to allow deputies access. That would have been a quick, five-minute search. He wasn’t there. We believe he was. And they would have been out of her house,” he said.
Pinkney says had deputies behaved differently, she would have let them inside.
“If he came in a better way, maybe I would’ve. But he just pushed open the door,” she said.
Turner remains at-large and the Associated Press reports the sheriff’s office will launch an internal investigation into the incident to determine if protocol was followed.
Meanwhile, community activists are planning a protest at 1631 27th Drive East in Bradenton on Tuesday, beginning at 6pm.
