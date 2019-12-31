Liberty, FGCU start Atlantic Sun play

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Flames are led by their senior tandem of Scottie James and Caleb Homesley. James has averaged 10.4 points and 7.4 rebounds while Homesley has put up 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by sophomores Zach Scott and Caleb Catto, who have combined to score 22.2 points per contest.SOLID SCOTT: Scott has connected on 34 percent of the 100 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 35 over his last five games. He's also made 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.