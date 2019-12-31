Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man is in jail after being rescued from a ditch not long after fleeing a traffic accident. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Dustin Anthony Demoss found himself stuck in the ditch after a solo-vehicle crash north of St. Petersburg on Sunday night. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the man had to be rescued by firefighters. After being extricated, he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was later booked in jail on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. It wasn't immediately known if the man has an attorney who could comment for him.