Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

6th sewer line breaks in December in South Florida city
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Yet another sewer line has burst in a major South Florida city. Two more pipes ruptured in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, bringing the number of sewer line breaks to six in December in the city of canals. Officials said the two pipes weren't major lines. Commissioner Heather Moraitis said the city is going to be forced to move quicker in repairing breaks given the recent history. Fort Lauderdale has known for years its sewage system was getting old and in need of significant repairs. The city needed $1.4 billion in improvements over the next 20 years, according to a 2017 study.
Jury awards $4 million to Disney Cruise Line worker
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A Florida jury says that a Disney Cruise Line worker deserves $4 million from the company based on her claim that she got inadequate medical care from ship doctors after she was hit by a car during a port of call. The Brevard County jury earlier this month ordered the cruise line to pay Maria Ana Reis Martins the judgment. It included $2 million for lost earnings, $1 million for pain and suffering and $1 million for punishment. Her attorney says it's the first time that Disney Cruise Line has a lost a personal injury case involving a ship worker in a jury trial.
Fake frogs in school dissections eliminate gross-out-factor
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — It's a rite of passage in schools across the U.S.: frog dissection. Sometimes it happens in middle school, sometimes in high school. Feelings about the lesson are generally summed up in one word: gross. One Florida high school is trying to fix the gross-out factor by using fake, yet highly realistic, frogs. The school and the company that makes the synthetic frogs — along with animal rights groups like PETA — hope this will change how dissections are handled in classrooms across the country.
Baby Jesus goes missing from popular Florida nativity scene
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A baby Jesus that went missing from a popular nativity scene at a Florida park has now been replaced after the statue's disappearance was first noted by a startled 8-year-old boy. The boy's family in Tallahassee, the state capital, alerted officials Monday about the missing infant statue via Twitter. City officials could not say what happened to the first Baby Jesus _ or whether he had fallen victim to vandals whose holiday spirit was more “bah humbug" than merry. But by Tuesday, a new Baby Jesus replica was back in the once-empty manger in the well-trafficked holiday display.
Sheriff: Man fleeing solo car crash gets stuck in ditch
CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man is in jail after being rescued from a ditch not long after fleeing a traffic accident. The Tampa Bay Times reports that Dustin Anthony Demoss found himself stuck in the ditch after a solo-vehicle crash north of St. Petersburg on Sunday night. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the man had to be rescued by firefighters. After being extricated, he was taken to a hospital for treatment. He was later booked in jail on charges of driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident. It wasn't immediately known if the man has an attorney who could comment for him.
Florida mom rams another mom's car at during a dispute
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 28-year-old Florida woman faces felony charges after she got into a dispute with another mother at a school on Monday, followed her and intentionally rammed her car at a red light. St. Petersburg police say Briana Ciesha Morrison is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and child abuse. The child abuse charge was added because Morrison had a child in the front passenger seat when she hit the other car. The crash caused the airbags to deploy. Morrison was released from jail on a $15,000 bond. A lawyer wasn't listed on jail records.
Driver's beware: Texting while driving fines begin Wednesday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — You've been warned. Now motorists in Florida can be ticketed if caught texting while driving. The new law went into effect July 1, but law enforcement only handed out warnings for six months. Starting Wednesday, there are no more warnings. A first-time ticket for texting while driving will cost $30, plus court fees. If you're caught operating a phone that is not hands-free in a school or work zone, the fee doubles to $60, plus court costs and three points on your driver's license. There are exceptions. Drivers can use GPS and text at red lights.
Use of Taser on 70-year-old woman spurs investigation
BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff's office says it will launch an internal investigation into why deputies used a Taser three times on a 70-year-old woman after she tried to stop them from coming into her home on her birthday. The Manatee County Sheriff's Office said Monday it will look into whether the agency's protocol was followed. The Bradenton Herald reports that deputies went to Barbara Pinkney’s home Thursday with an arrest warrant for her grandson, who was wanted on a probation violation charge. When Pinkney repeatedly refused to let them inside, and shoved a deputy who had grabbed her wrist, she was hit with the stun gun.
Man charged with DUI says GPS led him onto railroad tracks
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 19-year-old Florida man facing DUI charges told police he was following GPS directions when he drove onto an unused portion of railroad track and was sideswiped by a passing commuter train. Luis Daniel Lopez Rojas was asleep behind the wheel when police found him on Saturday night. He wasn't injured, but the side mirror was knocked off his Mustang. An arrest report says he told investigators he'd had six beers while home alone earlier that night. He first denied being on the railroad tracks near West Palm Beach, but later said his GPS sent him there.
Woman sues Epstein estate, says she was 14 during encounter
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A woman who says she was 14 when she had a sexual encounter with financier Jeffrey Epstein has sued his estate in Florida court for coercion, inflicting emotional distress and battery. The lawsuit filed Monday in Palm Beach County asks for an undisclosed amount of money. The lawsuit doesn't give the woman's name and only refers to her as “JJ Doe.” The lawsuit says the woman went to Epstein's mansion in 2003 when she was “a vulnerable child without adequate parental support." Darren Indyke, an attorney for the estate, didn't return an email inquiry for comment.