Deputies: Man broke into Bradenton church, caused significant damage

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies in Manatee County say a 32-year-old man broke into and vandalized a church, causing significant damage.
The sheriff's office was called around 9:45am Monday when a person saw a man inside Trinity Baptist Church on 26th Street West causing damage and possibly burglarizing it.
Deputies say when they arrived, they found Daniel Kersey of Venice covered in dirt and his right arm was swollen and had dried blood on it. He was taken into custody.
Inside the church, deputies say an industrial sink had been ripped off the wall in the kitchen. A door leading into the church had a 5′ by 4′ section of tile destroyed. An outlet had its face plate ripped off and another was ripped out of the ground, leaving wires exposed. A set of French-style doors had been pried open and the locks were damaged.
“Well with what see in the news going on with churches today, it was a wake up call for us to tighten up our security in church and with different things in line with that. To have our people who do come to church feel safe and secured,” said Pastor Steve Meyer.
Deputies say they obtained surveillance video from inside the church, which showed Kersey causing damage.
He was arrested and charged with burglary and damaging a church. He’s being held on $3,000 bail.
